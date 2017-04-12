Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on a main Tayside road.

Emergency services were called to Dundee Road in Arbroath following the smash which happened at around 2pm.

The collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Fiesta left three people injured. One casualty sustained minor injuries and didn’t require hospital treatment.

Two others were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, their condition is not known.

The crash happened at the entrance to the Red Lion Holiday Park. The road, which was closed from the McDonald’s roundabout to the rail bridge, reopened a short time later.

A witness described seeing a bumper of one of the vehicles and other debris strewn across the road with the incident being described as a “shunt”.

It was initially feared as many as six people may have been injured.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six people were involved and most had managed to free themselves from the wreckage prior to their arrival.

She added: “One male casualty was medically trapped within one of the vehicles upon our arrival.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.01pm today to attend a road traffic collision on Dundee Road, Arbroath.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the incident. The first unit arrived on scene at 14.06.

“Two patients were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland attended at a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Ford Fiesta that happened at about 1.50pm on Dundee Road, near Red Lion Caravan Park, Arbroath.”