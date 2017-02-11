Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon faces a one-from-three dilemma over who fills the defensive void left by William Edjenguele’s enforced absence at Falkirk tomorrow.

Frenchman Edjenguele has been the cornerstone of the United rearguard since he joined at the end of August.

But as the Tele revealed yesterday, he’ll be sitting this one out because of a one-match ban.

And his manager has admitted the defender’s time in the sin bin leaves him with a dilemma.

He said: “William has done really well and will be a big miss for us. It does give me something to think about.”

Coll Donaldson could come in next to Mark Durnan but tomorrow could be the day Lewis Toshney appears in his natural position for the first time in a United jersey.

Most of his games so far have been at right-back and, recently, he’s also played in midfield.

But under Ray at Raith Rovers last season he established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Championship.

With Willo Flood recovered from the virus that forced him to miss the win over Raith, Toshney could drop back from the middle of the park to partner Durnan.

The third option is to go for club captain Sean Dillon’s experience and versatility and use him in the middle of the defence.

Meanwhile, Ray won’t be rushing any move to sign David Templeton.

Without a club since leaving Rangers last year, the striker was recently on trial with Vancouver Whitecaps. The 28-year-old is now training with United after he contacted former Ibrox team-mate, goalie Cammy Bell.

“He is a friend of Cammy’s from their time at Rangers and he asked me if it would be OK. I thought ‘why not’,” said Ray.

“We’re just helping out really but, if he does something exceptional, we are right here.”

However, the United gaffer insists any possible deal is some way off.

“He’s far from being fit in terms of weight and shape but you can see he has lots of ability.

“He came up for the game last Saturday, is keen and has a good attitude, which is pleasing.”

Another trialist in just now is Ivan Cole, the brother of former West Ham and Celtic striker Carlton. The 19-year-old Englishman is having a stint training under Dave Bowman with the Development Squad at Tannadice.