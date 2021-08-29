Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Dunfermline

Fire engines rushed to a secluded lane in Dunfermline on Sunday afternoon following reports of an open air blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Commercial School Lane just after 4pm.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire. Three appliances attended the Fife scene and the fire was extinguished by 6pm.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire in the open on Commercial School Lane in Dunfermline at 4:11pm on Sunday.

“When appliances arrived on the scene, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire.

“Three appliances and a height were in attendance.

“The fire has been extinguished.”