Three fire crews scrambled to tackle Carnoustie blaze

Fire crews were called into action after fire broke out at a property in Carnoustie on Monday evening.

The blaze broke out in a premises on Kinloch Street in the town shortly before 8pm on Monday, July 6.

Three appliances were scrambled after a member of the public raised the alarm.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 7.59pm on Monday, July 6 of a fire at a premises in Kinloch Street, Carnoustie.

“Three appliances were despatched and the fire was later extinguished.

“Crews were stood down at 10.29pm and the last appliance remained at the scene until 2.31am as a precaution.”