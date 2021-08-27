Three fire crews called to Dundee flats after late-night blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a tenement block in Dundee late on Thursday night.
Three crews from Blackness and McAlpine Road stations were despatched shortly after 11.30pm after reports of a fire at a property in Milnbank Road.
Firefighters arriving at the the scene discovered a fire in the communal area of a block of flats that was later extinguished.
One local resident, who witnessed the incident, said: “I Just heard the shouts for help, and young people shouting that they were trapped.
“Quite a few of neighbours here called fire brigade.
“It’s just lucky blackness station just up the road.”
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 11.37pm on Thursday August 26 to a fire in a tenement block in Milnbank Road, Dundee.
“Three appliances were sent from Blackness and McAlpine Road stations and on arrival discovered a fire in the communal area of the property.
“All residents were accounted for and officers extinguished the fire.
“Crews were later stood down at around 12.30am.”
Lochee residents say furniture fire could happen again if flytipping continues