Dillon Kyle, 19, of Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee, was fined £300 and issued with six driving penalty points.
Kyle admitted driving a car without insurance or a full driving licence at Old Glamis Road on January 14.
Michael Kane, 66, of Main Road, Inchture, was fined £400 and issued with six driving penalty points.
He admitted driving a car without insurance and without a valid MOT certificate, at Kingsway West, near to Myrekirk Road, on January 9.
Lee Bannister, 29, of Balgarthno Road, was fined £180 and issued with four penalty points.
Bannister admitted driving a car at 54mph in a 30mph zone at Explorer Road on January 13