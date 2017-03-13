Dillon Kyle, 19, of Helmsdale Avenue, Dundee, was fined £300 and issued with six driving penalty points.

Kyle admitted driving a car without insurance or a full driving licence at Old Glamis Road on January 14.

Michael Kane, 66, of Main Road, Inchture, was fined £400 and issued with six driving penalty points.

He admitted driving a car without insurance and without a valid MOT certificate, at Kingsway West, near to Myrekirk Road, on January 9.

Lee Bannister, 29, of Balgarthno Road, was fined £180 and issued with four penalty points.

Bannister admitted driving a car at 54mph in a 30mph zone at Explorer Road on January 13