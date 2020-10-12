Three facing charges over alleged involvement in £130,000 cannabis farm in Dundee

Three people have appeared in court accused of being involved in a £130,000 cannabis farm in Dundee.

Shaoyi Wang and Peng Ma, of Ladywell Avenue, and Oin Fen Chen, of Seagate, made no plea following their appearance from custody at the city’s sheriff court.

The trio were arrested after police allegedly recovered cannabis worth £130,000 from a property on Ladywell Avenue.

Chen, 49, Wang, 27, and Ma, 30, appeared on petition accused of being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug from an address on the same street on Thursday.

Their case was continued for further examination by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.