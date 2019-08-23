Three facing charges including attacking woman with needle in Dundee

Three residents of Douglas have been bailed after appearing in court charged with assaulting an ex-partner of one of the accused.

Claire Hughes and Paul Stuart, both 45, and Janine Stewart, 44, appeared on petition accused of assaulting Hughes’ former partner, grabbing her by the hair, pulling her to the ground, kicking and punching her on the head and body and striking her on the body with a needle or a similar instrument on Sunday on Balunie Avenue.

All three were bailed and the case was continued without plea.