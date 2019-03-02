Three Dundee unions to meet about strike action, after changes to council workers’ terms

Union members will meet on Monday to decide whether to take industrial action over changes to council workers’ terms and conditions.

Two joint trade union meetings involving Unison, Unite and the GMB will be held at the Wellgate’s Steps Theatre to start the ballot process after unions were informed no further consultation would take place relating to changing council employees’ terms.

It comes after union members protested against plans to change the voluntary redundancy policy.

Under the changes, compulsory redundancies will be considered as a last resort and a two-year cap will be added to the flexible retirement scheme.

Jim McFarlane, of Unison, said: “We want to hold a consultative ballot on whether to take industrial action.. We’ll also be running branch AGMs next week as this is the first time the council has changed workers’ terms and conditions without negotiations. We’re also looking to get an update on the budget situation next week.

“It doesn’t feel right people working alongside each other could be working to different terms and conditions.

“We have common interests to defend members against this decision. If we have no choice, industrial action could be taken.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the council was still talking with trade unions.

He said: “This policy…brings together how the council will handle change for employees in a clear and transparent way.

“It follows a Cosla agreement with the local government trades unions in April 2016, which committed councils to do everything they reasonably can to manage workforce change with sensitivity and compassion. The breadth of measures the new policy ensures are considered first – from redeployment and reskilling to early retirement and voluntary redundancy – underlines the council’s commitment to avoiding compulsory redundancies wherever possible and to promoting additional job options and prospects for any staff displaced by change in the way we provide services in the future.

“The policy and resources committee also agreed changes to the flexible retirement scheme and salary conservation. Employees already on these schemes will not be affected. All of this was subject to discussion with the trades unions before a report was taken to committee.”