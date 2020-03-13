Three due to appear in court after drugs worth £6,000 are seized from Dundee address

Three people have been charged after drugs with a street value of £6,000 were seized from an address in Dundee.

Two men, aged 18 and 45, and a 25-year-old woman are expected to appear in court today following a search of the Forest Park Road property on Thursday.

Crack cocaine with a street value of £6,000 was found.

Detective Sergeant Simon Murray, of Dundee CID, said: “This seizure again demonstrates our commitment to tackling the illegal supply of drugs and the individuals involved in the supply chain. We will continue to pro-actively target people suspected of being involved in drug dealing within our communities.

“We rely on the public to build our intelligence on drug-related issues and I would encourage anyone to report any suspicious activity or concerns of drug-related activity in their area to the police.”