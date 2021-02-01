Three dogs have fallen ill after a spate of suspected poisonings in a Dundee park.

The pets, which all fell ill after walking in Magdalen Green, are believed to have suffered from marijuana poisoning.

The condition, which occurs when dogs consume the illicit substance, can result in a number of symptoms, including incontinence, body tremors, vomiting, agitation and even seizures.

A spokesman from Vets Now, who treated two of the poisoned dogs, said: “Unfortunately we have treated some suspected marijuana cases recently and their owners brought them in for urgent treatment.

“If you are worried your pet has ingested something they shouldn’t have, you should contact your vet immediately.

“Symptoms of poisoning in dogs can vary tremendously depending on the type of poison they’ve encountered. These signs can range from vomiting to breathing difficulties to drooling.

“Swallowed poisons often cause sickness, diarrhea, agitation and heart issues.

“Your vet will want to know what’s caused toxicity in your dog so, as long as it’s safe and possible, take any packaging or substances with you. While it’s not possible to test for all toxins, analysis of blood samples should help determine the cause.”

The park has since been cleaned by an environmental health team from Dundee City Council.

West End councillor Fraser MacPherson was alerted to the dog poisonings in Dundee and said: “A resident got in touch with me to say that her dog had become quite ill after perhaps eating something around the footbridge in Magdalen Green.

“The dog had been very ill indeed and at the time I contacted environmental health and asked them to arrange a clean-up.

“Now, I don’t know the time in which these other poisonings happened but I have been on to the environment team again to let them know.

“I am absolutely confident in them and I’m very grateful to them.”

The councillor has also warned dogwalkers to be aware of what their pets are doing when using the public park.

He added: “I think the best message to get out there is just to keep a close eye on your pets while you’re taking them out.”