Three charged in connection with abduction of man, 45, in Dundee

Three people have been charged in connection with the abduction of a man in Dundee.

A man and two women have been arrested and charged after a heavy police presence in the Hilltown area of the city on Wednesday.

A 59-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 27, are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The man is also facing charges in relation to drug offences.

Shocked neighbours

There was a heavy police presence in Stirling Street on Wednesday as police focused investigations on a flat.

Shocked neighbours said officers swooped on the street just before 7am and remained until lunchtime.

Alex Middleton, who has lived in the area for over 40 years, said he saw a police car and a van at the scene.

The 71-year-old added: “I was surprised to see what was going on.

“I became aware of the police presence at around 6.45am when I went out for a walk.

“When I came back there were two officers standing guard.

“It was just officers in normal uniform that were here and they told me that there had been an incident at the address.”

Another male resident said he had been concerned at the police presence.

He added: “When you see the police outside a property for that length of time you do fear something bad has happened.

“The police never came to my door but the matter has been the talk of the area given how long the police were here for.”

Another female resident who lived nearby confirmed she had seen the police at both the front and the back of the property.

One man who lived on neighbouring Kinloch Street said he had walked his dogs through Stirling Street at around 7.30am.

He added: “There was one officer on point at the door and the other officers I thought were perhaps doing door to door enquiries.

“I was advised there was ‘nothing to worry about’ as I came past with the dogs.

“It was a surprise to see what was going on given I hadn’t heard anything in the way of a disturbance.”

Court appearance

The trio are due to appear in court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 59-year-old man and two women, aged 36 and 27, have been arrested and charged in connection with abduction of a 45-year-old man on Stirling Street in Dundee, which was reported to police on Wednesday March 31 2021.

“The man has also been charged in relation to drugs offences.

“The two women and the man are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday, 1 April).

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”