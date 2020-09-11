Three charged after more than £4,000 of drugs recovered from Lochee

Two men and woman have been charged after more than £4,000 of drugs were recovered from a property in Dundee.

Officers carried out a drugs operation in the Lochee area on Thursday September 10 which resulted in drugs worth an estimated street value of £4,200 being recovered, along with a five figure sum of cash.

A 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug offences and a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The third person, a 48-year-old male, was also charged and was given a recorded police warning.

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we will act robustly to investigate those responsible for the supply of drugs and I would like to thank the public for continuing to play a vital role in assisting our investigations.

“Anyone with any concerns about drugs, or who has information about those involved in the supply of drugs, should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”