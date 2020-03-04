Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scotland

Two more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total number of cases to three.

Speaking to Good Morning Scotland, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said two more cases of the virus were confirmed overnight.

When asked if she could say whether they were linked to the case confirmed in Tayside on Sunday, Ms Freeman said she was unable to reveal any more information at this stage.

“Obviously, at this point there isn’t any more I can say about that. We will release more information later.

“There are a number of steps that we need to go through with the patients concerned before we can release any level of information.

“Partly it’s about patient confidentiality, and partly it’s about making sure we get the right clinical responses to cases.”

The number of cases across the UK currently stands at 53.

A total of 914 tests have now been confirmed negative in Scotland.

More to follow.