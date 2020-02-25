Three-vehicle crash in Dundee leaves damaged Audi straddling pavement

A vehicle involved in a three-car crash on Clepington Road remained at the scene yesterday after the incident on Sunday evening.

The black Audi – which was covered in police tape – had suffered significant damage to its passenger-side front wheel arch.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision which took place shortly after 8pm near the Forfar Road junction.

He said: “Around 8pm on Sunday February 23, police received reports of a three-car crash on Clepington Road, Dundee. There were no reported injuries and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The car was partially straddled on the pavement yesterday morning.

One local resident said that the Audi appeared to be an insurance write-off.

He added: “The car’s in some state. I’m amazed no one suffered any serious injuries judging by the condition the vehicle is in. I’m pleased to hear everyone has come out of it unscathed.

“There is significant shrapnel sitting at the rear of the car. I’m not sure if that has come off one of the other vehicles.”