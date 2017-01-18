Police are investigating after three cars and a hairdresser’s shop were hit by a gun attack.

Officers from Police Scotland were today hunting the shooter, who is believed to have used a BB gun during the vandalism spree.

A Volkswagen Golf, owned by Newport resident Renee Hepburn, 59, had its back windows smashed on West Road, while Sutherlands Hair and Beauty, based on the High Street, was also targeted.

Two other cars in the area were also damaged.

Renee was told of the damage by a neighbour, who informed her the windows of her yellow car had been smashed by what looked like a gun with a small hole piercing the window.

She said: “It’s quite a shock that this happened.

“I thought it might have been a BB gun but a neighbour said it looked more like a gun shot.

“I was born and brought up in Newport and I can’t remember anything like this ever happening before.

“It is frustrating to have to deal with the insurance and getting it fixed — plus insurance will only pay for the windows, but the car is full of glass.

“It’s worrying to think about who would do this and especially if they get away with it.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Fife are investigating a report of damage to a yellow Volkswagen Golf, believed to have been caused by a BB gun, which took place on West Road in Newport-on-Tay overnight between Friday January 13 and Saturday January 14.

“Two further cars on Westfield Terrace and Union Street were damaged overnight and, yesterday morning, a business premises on the High Street was found to have also been damaged.”

The spokeswoman urged anyone with information to call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.