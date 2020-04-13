Three cars and bus shelter left with ‘significant damage’ after spate of vandalisms in Dundee overnight

An appeal for information has been issued by police in Dundee after three cars and a bus shelter were vandalised.

Between midnight and 1am on Monday, a Ford Fiesta and Kia Ceed parked on Macalpine Road and a Toyota Aygo parked on Turnberry Avenue were targeted by vandals who left the cars with “significant damage” after deliberately smashing either the windscreen or back windows of the vehicles.

A bus shelter on Macalpine Road, was also extensively damaged.

Constable Healy of Downfield police station said: “We are carrying out our door-to-door inquiries are the moment and checking any local CCTV to try and identify those responsible for these vandalisms.

“Whilst no one was injured the disruption, not to mention cost to the car owners and the council for repair, is considerable.

“If you saw the incidents take place, or have any information that may assist our enquiry, especially dash-cam footage, then please contact officers at Downfield Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 0594 of 13 April.”