Three break-ins to properties in Angus thought to be linked, as police appeal for information

Police Scotland are appealing for information about three break-ins to properties in Angus yesterday morning, January 8, which are being treating as linked.

A man was disturbed attempting to break in to a house in Gagiebank, Wellbank, about 8:40am, having already broken into the garage at the property.

Police said he is described as white, about 5ft 8, and was wearing all-dark clothing.

A spokesman said: “Although a number of items had been moved in the garage it does not appear that anything has been stolen.

“He was seen to drive off in a pale blue coloured Citroen C3 which had been parked in the driveway of the house next door.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“Inquiries at that address found that it had also been broken into – full details of that break-in have still be obtained.”

Also, sometime between 9.10am and 11.10am yesterday morning, a house in School Road, Tealing, was broken into.

Officers said bottles of alcohol and a set of car keys were stolen. A neighbour who was spoken to during door-to-door enquiries saw a small, pale blue car in the street around 11am.

A spokesman for Police Scotland’s Tayside division said: “As always, we would like to ask anyone who has any information that could assist our enquiries to contact us.

“In particular, we would like to hear from anyone who has seen or noticed a pale blue Citroen C3 in the Angus area between Dundee and Forfar, especially in quieter streets and villages.

“If you have any information that could help us, please call 101, or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0629 of January 8.”