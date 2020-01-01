Three bands to feature mental health charity benefit gig in Dundee

A charity benefit gig in support of mental health movement Calm is set to take place on January 11.

The Conroy’s Basement gig is being run by local student Holly Irvine and will feature three Scottish rock bands.

Glasgow punk band The Runaway Models will open the show, followed by three-piece rockers Conflict Hope.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Dunfermline guitar pop outfit The Links will close out the show.

Doors open for the gig at the Meadowside venue at 7.30pm. Tickets are £8 and all profits are being donated to Calm.

Calm – or the Campaign Against Living Miserably – aims to promote awareness of mental health issues and suicide, particularly among men.

It operates a late-night helpline that runs from 5pm to midnight every day, 365 days a year, providing support to people by phone and online. For information or to get support visit thecalmzone.net or call 0800 585858.