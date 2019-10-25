Three arrested in connection with alleged robbery in Perth

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Perth.

A visible police presence was spotted near St Catherines Court shortly after 7pm last night.

Police confirmed in a statement the trio were arrested in relation to an incident in nearby North Methven Street.

One resident, who declined to be named, said he had spotted a “large” police presence, including a riot van in the area.

A spokesmen for the force confirmed three arrests had been made.

“The incident happened around 7.30pm on Thursday, 24 October, in the North Methven Street area of the town. Inquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman added.