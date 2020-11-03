Three arrested folowing alleged early morning break-in at Dundee primary school

Police have charged three youths following an alleged break-in with intent to steal at a primary school in the early hours of this morning.

The incident reportedly took place at Glebelands Primary School in Dundee’s Baffin Street.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that three 17-year-old male youths have been arrested and charged following an alleged break-in with intent to steal at Glebelands Primary School in Baffin Street, Dundee.

“The alarm was initially raised about 2.25am this morning, November 3.

“Numerous officers attended and surrounded the immediate area. All three suspects were traced a short time later.

“They have been charged and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court at a later date.”