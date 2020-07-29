Three arrested and charged with alleged drug offences as £1,400 worth of drugs recovered from Lochee

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged drug offences across Dundee.

As part of Operation Batey, enforcement activity was carried out, along with support from specialist resources, local policing officers and detectives at four separate addresses in the Lochee area.

As a result five people were arrested in connection with alleged drug offences. Three have been charged and two have been released.

Controlled drugs including heroin and Valium with a street value of £1,400 were recovered from the properties.

Police say they are continuing to work in partnership with numerous organisations to try and address the underlying issues connected to the sale, supply and use of controlled drugs.

Anyone with information about drug crime in the city should contact police on 101 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.