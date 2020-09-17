Three arrested and charged after £6,000 of drugs and samurai sword found in Dundee flat

Three people have been arrested and charged after £6,000 of drugs and a samurai sword were recovered in Dundee.

Officers executed three drug warrants at addresses in Kinghorne Road and Canning Place, on Wednesday, and recovered heroin, crack cocaine, tablets and cannabis worth over £6,000 as well as cash and a samurai sword.

Two 30-year-old women and a 19-year old man were arrested and charged with allegedly being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

The warrants were part of a national day of action to tackle ‘county lines’ drug distribution across Scotland. The term county lines is used to describe when drug gangs from larger cities expand their operations into smaller towns, often using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting young and vulnerable people to sell drugs.

Tayside Division Prevention Hub’s Sergeant Elise Wilson said: “Tackling drug misuse is not just about the police putting doors in and executing warrants – we must also address the wider issues that bring about drug abuse in the first place.

“We are clearly hearing from our local communities that illegal drug activity is not wanted or welcome here.

“We would like to thank the public for this support so far, and stress that we rely on information about suspicious behaviour to identify vulnerable victims as well as criminals.

“We can’t do this alone, and schools, health and social care services, charities and others have a critical role in helping us end this practice.

“Anyone with concerns about County Lines can speak to police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. If you’d rather stay anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”