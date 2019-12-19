Three arrested after £42k of drugs discovered on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Police Scotland have charged three people following the alleged recovery of a five-figure sum of drugs in the Inchmichael area.

A Vauxhall Vectra was stopped and searched on the A90 Perth to Dundee road, around 9.10pm on Wednesday December 18.

Police said a quantity of heroin, cocaine and cannabis was recovered, with an estimated street value of over £42,600.

Two men, aged 31 and 60, and a woman, aged 26, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery and a number of alleged road traffic offences.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

They are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court tomorrow, Friday December 20.

Sergeant Paul Taylor, from the Tayside Road Policing Team, said: “Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities.

“I want to reassure people across Tayside that Police Scotland will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”