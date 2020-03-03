Three appear in court over claims a woman suffered ‘to severe injury’ during attack at hotel in Broughty Ferry

Three people have appeared in court over claims they caused a woman to suffer severe injury during an attack at a Broughty Ferry hotel.

Fiona Wells, of Ballindean Terrace, Ballumbie Meadows resident Terri Young, and Jennifer Clancy, of Grampian Gardens, are accused of attacking Caroline McDiarmid while acting together at the Fort Hotel, Fort Street, on February 3 2019.

The trio allegedly threw a drink over Ms McDiarmid before headbutting her, struggling with her, seizing her hair and punching her on the head to her severe injury.

Wells, 28, Young, 32, and 27-year-old Clancy made no plea when they appeared on petition before Sheriff John Rafferty.

They were released on bail after their case was continued for further examination.