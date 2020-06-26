Three accused of racially aggravated offences against shop employees in Dundee

Three men are accused of carrying out racially aggravated offences against shop employees in the city.

Michael King, of Ballindean Road, and Connell McCormick, of Aboyne Avenue, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of assaulting a man while he was working on Happyhillock Walk on May 9.

A sheriff issued a warrant for a third man, aged 23, in connection with the allegations.

It is alleged that King, 26, and McCormick, 24, attacked the man by throwing a bottle at him, kicking him on the body and repeatedly punching him on the head and body.

Court papers allege the assault was racially aggravated.

All three men are accused of repeatedly shouting, swearing and making racist comments, as well as challenging the first man and two others to a fight.

They are also alleged to have threatened to burn down a shop as well as throwing bottles.

King is also accused of brandishing a knife at the first man and making violent threats.

King and McCormick, who appeared on petition from custody, made no plea.

The case was continued for further examination and they were released on bail.