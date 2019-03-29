Threats to Tommy Robinson by alleged Dundee group ‘not credible’ say police

Police have said a threat apparently made by a group calling itself Antifa Dundee against a far-right campaigner was “not credible”.

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, posted a video on YouTube in which he revealed police visited his Bedfordshire home to warn him of threats made by groups calling themselves “Antifa UK” and “Antifa Dundee”.

The Antifa movement is a loose conglomeration of left-wing anti-fascist groups.

The recording, made covertly by founder of the English Defence League in January, captures a policeman telling him about the alleged threats.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said they could not comment on the issue as it was a live investigation.

However, a Police Scotland spokesman said the Dundee connection had been investigated and no credible threat was found.

No one from Antifa Dundee responded to requests for comment.