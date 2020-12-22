A 38-year-old man allegedly threatened to blow up Ninewells Hospital before trying to spit at police officers.

Craig Lettice allegedly committed the offences after trying to hit his ex-partner with a glass in a common close on Provost Road.

It is alleged that Lettice, of Pitairlie Road, punched the woman on the head, seized her hair, struggled with her and tried to hit her with a glass bottle on December 17.

While at Ninewells, Lettice allegedly spat across a room, shouted, swore, made threats to blow up the hospital and made offensive remarks towards police officers.

He allegedly tried to spit on PC Blair Strachan at the hospital before scratching him on the body.

Lettice faces two other charges of trying to spit on PCs Jaspal Chita and Marcin Dutczak at police headquarters on West Bell Street.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Lettice made no plea when he appeared from custody on petition.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued the case for further examination and released Lettice on bail.