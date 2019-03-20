Threat to shoot Dundee school kids with AK47 ‘not credible’ say police

Sick online threats to attack a city school with an assault rifle have been deemed as “not credible” following an investigation by police.

The twisted pranksters posted messages online claiming they would walk into the school with an AK-47 rifle and “open fire on all the children”.

Those who posted the threats said they would fire on pupils until they ran out of “dum-dum bullets” – the nickname for lethal hollow-point ammunition.

The post also named a current pupil as its author with the words “you can’t stop me”.

The Tele has decided not to name the school mentioned in the threats.

Several identically-worded messages were posted on the social media website Curious Cat earlier this month.

Curious Cat allows users to answer anonymously submitted questions which can be sent in by anyone without creating a profile.

However, posts cannot be reported unless a user has made an account.

Those who received the threats expressed a mixture of surprise and shock at their contents.

One user wrote: “I’m very concerned, someone please help”.

Another said: “I’m terrified, I think it’s time I deactivate my cc (Curious Cat account).”

The posts were reported to police by concerned parents.

After carrying out an investigation, officers believe the threats are not credible, but are making inquiries into their source.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm it was notified earlier this month of comments made online which have been researched and deemed not to be credible.

“We have liaised with Dundee City Council regarding the matter and inquiries are continuing.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We have been working with Police Scotland.”

Curious Cat is owned and operated by VonVon, a South Korean technology company that publishes online quizzes. The company has been approached for comment. It is believed the overseas ownership makes it harder for police looking to have content removed.