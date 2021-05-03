A group of Romanian nationals have appeared in court accused of posing as agency workers to exploit ten people who were trafficked to Perthshire.

Court documents allege people were forced to work more than 14 hours per day harvesting crops, sometimes only for a few pounds per week.

Carmen Neacsu and Stelian Neacsu, both 53, along with Gabriel Dogeanu, 39 and Petrica Obreja, 37, are accused of running the human trafficking ring in Blairgowrie.