Thousands use new Dundee to Edinburgh Airport bus service in first month

More than 11,000 journeys have been made by passengers on Xplore Dundee’s new express service to Edinburgh Airport since the service launched last month.

The service, which runs from Union Street outside the Malmaison direct to outside the terminal, is now taking bookings up to Christmas 2020 following the succesful first month.

Xplore launched its “Xplore More” route to attract custom from holidaymakers and business travellers alike.

Christine McGlasson, managing director of the firm, said: “Dundee has really embraced this brand new service for the city, and we’ve been inundated with praise for the speed, comfort and efficiency of the route.

“The initial response has been so positive that we’re able to confirm its ongoing operation for the next 18 months, so I would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet been on the service to give it a try for their next business trip, holiday or weekend break.

“It’s also a great way to access events at Ingliston or Edinburgh city centre, and it leaves later than the last train, so do consider the Airport Xpress if you’re planning a trip to the Fringe Festival or further afield this year.”

The bus runs every 90 minutes, seven days a week, with wifi for passengers on board. It runs from early in the day until late, with returns starting from £18 and concessionary passes valid on the fully accessible coaches.

Timetables for the service can be found at Xplore’s travel centre on Commercial Street or online at xploremore.co.uk