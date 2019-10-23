Thousands to have say on plans to ban certain vehicles from some Dundee streets

Thousands of locals inside Dundee’s proposed low emission zone (LEZ) are being urged to make their voices heard as part of a consultation exercise on the plans.

Flyers are being delivered to addresses inside the inner ring road encouraging people to take part.

The proposed LEZ could result in older petrol and diesel vehicles being restricted in the area within the Marketgait – and older buses and goods vehicles banned – in a bid to improve air quality.

Dundee City Council is also working on other ways of encouraging active travel such as walking and cycling rather than using polluting vehicles.

Kevin Cordell, community safety and public protection convener, said: “This is one of the biggest proposed changes to the city in decades so it is important that as many people as possible take part in the consultation.”

To take part in the consultation, go to the Dundee City Council website.