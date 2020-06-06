Thousands take to city streets in memory of George Floyd at UK Black Lives Matter protests

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Parliament Square in Westminster for an anti-racism rally.

Large crowds of people have gathered in the UK capital to protest following the death of African-American George Floyd, who was killed after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

His death sparked days of protests in the US.

On Saturday afternoon, streams of demonstrators crossed Westminster Bridge to join the protest despite the rainy conditions.

The majority of the demonstrators in Parliament Square were wearing masks and face coverings, with some also opting for gloves.

During a minute’s silence in Parliament Square, hundreds of protesters went down on one knee while raising one fist in the air.

The crowds then began chanting “no justice, no peace” and George Floyd’s name.

Placards carried by demonstrators referenced the coronavirus crisis, with one that said: “There is a virus greater than Covid-19 and it’s called racism.”

Many other signs said “black lives matter” and “no justice, no peace”.

As the rally began, one organiser used a megaphone to tell the crowds: “We are not here for violence. Today is sheer positivity, today is sheer love.”

She added: “Today we will not commit any violence to anyone.”

Protesters were also reminded to try and keep a two metre distance from others where possible and to be mindful of the pandemic.