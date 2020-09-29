More than 4,500 food parcels handed out by Dundee charity to feed hungry during lockdown

A Dundee charity has handed over its last “lockdown” food parcel – bringing the total to more than 4,500.

The Hearing Voices Network – the HaVeN – in the Hilltown said its work during the past six months saw it grow into one of the city’s most active support groups and become a lifeline for many local people.

As the project’s foodbank closed on Friday, Dundee City councillor George McIrvine, HaVen group member, paid tribute to the team.

© Mhairi Edwards

He said: “The HaVeN evolved into one of the prominent food insecurity hubs in Dundee located in one of the poorest areas.

“It has also provided day to day provision of much needed phone and physical support to our service users who experience psychosis, schizophrenia and other mental health issues.”

Mr McIrvine said people seeking food parcels had come primarily from the Coldside area, however the HaVeN had carried out a home delivery service to the most vulnerable across the city with assistance from The Grey Lodge.

© Mhairi Edwards

He said: “It was very poignant when the HaVeN received many thank you cards from people explaining that we were the only lifeline they have had. It means so much and brings it home the reality of this pandemic on the less fortunate in our community.”

He added: “The local community as well as businesses have stepped up their efforts to help others less fortunate, we have had shopping bags with essential goods dropped off by passers-by and regular donations to purchase goods other than food such as nappies, pet food and hygiene products.”

Mr McIrvine said volunteers and staff were able to provide people with advice and support when they visited the HaVeN for food parcels.

“Many people were signposted to services to address particular crisis situations they found themselves in such as fuel poverty, welfare services and specialised mental health support via NHS Tayside,” he said.

“The HaVeN has seen a month on month increase in supporting new service users who are experiencing mental health issues, not only from Dundee and Tayside but spanning the length and breadth of Scotland from Dunoon to Inverness.”

Service-users at HaVen also found themselves front and centre as volunteers helping others.

Among them was Joseph Gallacher who has been a voice hearer for many years and is now on HaVen’s board of trustees.

© Mhairi Edwards

Joseph said: “‘Coming into the HaVeN helped me greatly with keeping my voices under control, it also made me feel good about myself helping others. I saw first hand others struggling and I was really happy helping with making up the food parcels.

“What has made me angry is that we are one of the richest countries in the world yet you see people and children queuing up for food.”

Joseph added: “I feel I’ve done my bit to help people during this pandemic. The numbers of people who have received food parcels since lockdown have been truly astounding.”