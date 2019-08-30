Thousands raised for cancer charity by Dundee-based solicitor and estate agent

A Dundee-based solicitor and estate agent has presented Macmillan Cancer Support with £6,000 after a year of fundraising.

RSB Lindsays selected Macmillan as their first charity of the year in 2018 and have taken part in a number of activities to raise money.

The businesses held “Dress Down Fridays” and tuck shops, as well as receiving a number of generous donations from clients.

Madeleine Gillan, fundraising manager for Macmillan, praised the efforts of all the staff.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We are so grateful RSB Lindsays selected us to be their charity of the year and we have really enjoyed watching all their efforts.

“They have thrown themselves into fundraising and the money they have raised will help us to be right there for people living with cancer.”

Chris Todd, who is a partner at the firm, said: “We are delighted with the total amount we have been able to fundraise for Macmillan.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us and donated to this worthy cause.”

He added: “We all had great fun in getting involved in the fundraising events.”