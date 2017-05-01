NHS Tayside has cancelled 13,629 operations at Ninewells Hospital in just five years, it has been revealed.

Figures obtained through a Tele investigation show that 2,680 operations were cancelled in the 2015/16 financial year — down from 3,057 the previous year.

However, it appears the number is set to increase again this year.

Between April 2016 and January 2017, 2,342 operations were cancelled at the flagship hospital.

NHS Tayside said there were a “variety of reasons” for operations being cancelled and insisted that deferring surgery until a later date only happened “as a last resort”.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “Our services must respond to many demands every day, with our priority being patient safety at all times.

“Delays to planned surgical procedures happen for a variety of reasons.

“Procedures can be deferred to a later date as a result of an emergency procedure taking precedence, unplanned staff absences or restricted availability of beds. Some patients may no longer require or want surgery, or may not be fit for surgery on the day of their operation.

“Any decision to defer a procedure is always taken as a last resort.

“Our staff try their very best to minimise any disruption to our planned procedures as we appreciate that this is both upsetting and inconvenient for patients and their families.

“If a patient’s surgery is cancelled by us for any reason, we will reschedule as soon as possible.”

Gordon Samson, of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, said: “We have affiliates within NHS Tayside who tell us all the problems and that they simply don’t have the staff.

“Dr Andrew Cowie, vice-chairman of Tayside Local Medical Committee, wrote an article about the issue for our newsletter recently in which he offered advice to folk.”

Mr Samson added: “I know someone who has been waiting for a triple heart bypass operation for nine months.

“It has been postponed time and time again.

“He’s been told he’d be quicker going to Aberdeen for it.

“Unfortunately, it seems the NHS is in crisis.”