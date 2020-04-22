Thousands of visors made by Angus schools during coronavirus outbreak

More than 3,200 visors have now been created by schools across Angus to help protect frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the start of the lockdown, school staff across the region have been busy making vital PPE to hand out to key workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

These thousands of visors have now been handed out to more than 100 people and organisations across Dundee and Angus, including NHS Tayside, Dundee University, Dundee Airport, care homes and local shops.

NHS Tayside has said it appreciates all the support the community is giving during this crisis.

Michael Cambridge, the health board’s associate director of procurement, said: “NHS Tayside has adequate stocks of PPE including visors at present, but we welcome all generous offers of support and consider each one very carefully.

“It’s really clear that local communities want to do what they can to support the NHS at his time and we’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch.”

He continued: “As you would expect every offer of equipment has to be assessed to ensure that the items meet stringent clinical standards.

“If you wish to support NHS Tayside with offers of PPE or other equipment, please contact us by using the dedicated email tayside.offersofsuppliescovid19@nhs.net”

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day