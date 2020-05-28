Thousands of Tayside patients received virtual appointments during coronavirus lockdown

More than 20,000 patients have received a virtual hospital appointment during the coronavirus lockdown.

During a meeting of the NHS Tayside board on Thursday, health board leaders praised the efforts of clinical staff for being able to run so many remote appointments.

Grant Archibald, chief executive of the health board, said a whole range of services had been able to continue seeing patients over video chat during the lockdown, including cardiology, oncology, general surgery, palliative care, urology and substance misuse.

He also added the success of the virtual appointments could be an important factor in redesigning the health board.

At the meeting, he said: “We have seen more than 20,000 patients in this period of crisis and that is because of colleagues rallying and organising themselves to provide a new way of working.

“This has allowed patients to have a consultation from their own home rather than attending at Perth or Ninewells.”

Of the 20,000 who have received a virtual appointment in the past 10 weeks, there was a 97.8% satisfaction rate.

Dr Drew Walker, director of public health at NHS Tayside, said: “Our remote consultations have gone from 54 to 20,000 which is a remarkable achievement and a great tribute to the clinical staff who have made this happen.

“The 89% satisfaction rate is also a great credit to our colleagues using these services.”