Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to Dundee Ice Arena by group of youths, say police

Police are appealing for information after thousands pounds of damage has been caused to the Dundee Ice Arena.

A group of eight youths, both male and female were seen in the area after 9pm on Monday August 3.

One boy, wearing white shorts and a dark hooded top was seen to throw items at a number of the panels around the building, smashing some and causing most of the damage, which has been valued at £3,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference is incident 0919 August 4.