Thousands of pounds worth of damage caused after yobs torch bins near homes

Stunned residents have slammed the culprits who rampaged through their street and torched bins, a car and fence and caused thousands of pounds of damage.

A car, garden fence and a number of bins were damaged in the incident which covered an area between Kinghorne Road and Law Road on Tuesday morning.

The fire service confirmed that the fires appeared to have been started intentionally and police have now launched an investigation.

Ally Rankin, who lives on Kinghorne Road, said her car was damaged during the disturbance which is understood to have taken place shortly after 4am.

The 48-year-old said she could be looking at as much as £1,500 bill to repair her Volkswagen GTD after the fire spread from her garden fence.

She added: “My car was in the drive and the fire has spread from the garden fence and caused damage to the back driver side door.

“It could have been worse it was right beside the fuel tank, if that had caught then what could have happened?

“It appears those responsible have gone on a rampage through the area. Due to heat the bin was welded to the floor.

“I’d just paid the car off recently and I’m being told that because of the damage caused I’m looking at about £1,500 to repair the car.

“I’ll also need to get the fence replaced. Given the nature of what has happened I’m not optimistic those responsible will be caught.

However, Ally said she was hopeful the perpetrators might have been caught on CCTV from nearby businesses.

Meanwhile, Marc Donnet said he could not believe it when he learned his mum’s blue bin had been set alight.

He added: “I’m aware there was car damaged. My family had taken some pictures of the bins on fire I couldn’t believe what had gone especially during the current situation we are all facing at the moment.

“They’ve spanned about a 250 meter radius causing damage to property. Police took statements from neighbours at around 5am on the day.”

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are still ongoing.