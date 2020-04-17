‘Thousands’ of local businesses are yet to receive vital coronavirus support funding

Businesses claim they are being forced to jump through hoops to access a financial lifeline that could help them stay afloat during lockdown.

The Coronavirus Business Support Fund (CBSF) was introduced to help firms survive until other support packages became available.

Some local businesses applied for the grants directly to Dundee City Council – which is managing the scheme – with a promise of payment within 7-10 days.

But despite applying last month, a number of businesses have so far received nothing, leaving them facing a period of “uncertainty”.

Tom Dyer, a business restructuring consultant at Riverview Consultants in Dundee, said there could be “thousands of businesses” still waiting for funding.

He said: “Dundee City Council (DCC) seem to be taking a very hard view on who is actually entitled to the grant, which seems to deviate from the guidance, so denying the small business the support they require immediately.

“DCC are also insisting on seeing a business’s bank accounts, even though the application states a business or personal bank account is acceptable.

“It seems that DCC wish to audit the business before processing the grant application. Again this is not in the guidelines issued by the Scottish Government.

“I’ve spoken with Parker Signs, Strathdon Guest House and Scoff Takeaway in the Blackness Industrial estate and each business is having issues.”

Jeanette French, owner of the Strathdon Guest House said the business was registered in her name for council tax and had been inspected by DCC Environmental Health team.

However, her application has been rejected as the previous owner’s name remains on the council’s non-domestic rates (NDR) database which is “three years out-of-date”.

She had advised the council of this but was “getting nowhere fast”.

Jeanette added: “I provided bank details, solicitor’s documents and information from my account, I was jumping through hoops to prove I was the owner.

“This is an uncertain period and I’d provided them with all this information on Friday and was made to agonise over the weekend about it.”

The authority said more than 600 businesses in the region had been supported to the tune of £6 million via the scheme.

A spokesman added: “Our dedicated staff are working hard to review and process grant payments to businesses during Covid-19. This is evidenced by the level of payments which have already and continued to be paid.

“Information being requested is to enable the council to verify applications needed to allow payment to be made as per the Scottish Government guidelines.

“We ask that business provide the information being requested and it will be reviewed and where verified payment will be made.

“We understand this is a difficult time for businesses and our staff are working extremely hard to support the business sector during this pandemic.”