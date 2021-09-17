Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Thousands of 12-15-year-olds in Fife to receive Covid vaccine appointments

By Alasdair Clark
September 17, 2021, 5:54 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 5:57 pm
Appointments will land in the distinctive blue envelopes.
Appointments will land in the distinctive blue envelopes.

Thousands of 12-15-year-olds in the Kingdom will shortly receive an appointment to get their Covid vaccine, NHS Fife has announced.

Appointment letters will be sent out in distinctive blue envelopes, with around 16,000 under 16s set to offered an appointment.

Sessions will commence from October 2 across the Kingdom, the health board has confirmed as it prepares to extend the vaccine rollout to those in the younger age group.

Advice from the UK’s four chief medical officers supported the extension of the vaccine to young people aged 12-15, with Nicola Sturgeon confirming the plan to offer the age group one dose of the Pfizer Covid jab.

NHS Fife said the appointment would be scheduled form October 2, with time slots from 3:30pm onwards on weekdays to avoid young people having to miss time at school.

Parental consent for Covid vaccines

The appointment letter will also include advice and guidance for parents or guardians around the process of informed consent.

Parental consent will not necessarily be required, however NHS Inform says that young people should discuss the decision with those who look after them and “come to a decision together”.

Allocated appointment slots in Fife will also be extended to allow vaccinators to discuss the process of informed consent and address any question, the health board said.

Drop-in clinics

As well as appointment, drop-in clinics will also be open to this age group. NHS Fife said it working towards accommodating this age group from September 22.

“Work is already underway to reconfigure vaccination venues for the additional requirements necessary to vaccinate those aged 12-15 years,” they said.

Dr Esther Curnock, NHS Fife’s Deputy Director of Public Health, said: “All children and young people who are 12 years and older are now being offered Covid-19 vaccination.

Longer appointments offered

“This offer is being made across the UK following a wider review by the four Chief Medical Officers, which had additional medical contributions such as the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health.

“In Fife this cohort will be offered a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and these will be primarily delivered via scheduled appointments, rather than at drop-in clinics, to allow us to offer slightly longer appointments that will allow our young people, their parents or guardians the opportunity to discuss the process of informed consent and for our vaccinators to answer any questions or address any concerns that they might have.”

Covid Scotland: All you need to know about vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds