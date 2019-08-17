Thousands expected to flock to Dundee tomorrow to take on Kiltwalk

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Dundee tomorrow as this year’s Kiltwalk gets under way.

The Dundee walk is the third of this year’s four events in which walkers trek for up to 25 miles for good causes.

More than 3,000 people took part in last year’s event in the city, with a total of 20,000 taking part overall .

Organisers say they are expecting similar numbers tomorrow.

Those taking part have the option of three walks.

The Mighty Stride, which is 25 miles long and leaves St Andrews at 9am, gives walkers a chance to explore the surroundings of the Old Course before moving on.

The Big Stroll is 11 miles and leaves Tayport at 11am. The route includes a stop at the Tay Bridge before heading to the Kiltwalk Village in Monifieth for a party.

The Wee Wander is suitable for the whole family at six miles long. It leaves from the TRB Urban Art Space on Dundee Waterfront at noon.

Kiltwalk chief exeutive Paul Cooney said: “We’re really looking forward to tomorrow’s event.

“Come rain or shine, the Dundee Kiltwalk is always such a fantastic day, and with the route starting from St Andrews, it’s arguably the most picturesque of all four walks.

“With three distances to choose from, the whole family can get involved.

“I hope to see you there at the starting line tomorrow, raising funds for the charities that are most important to you.”

Weather-wise, the big day is shaping up to be warm but wet, with temperatures of about 16C and a 50% chance of rain by lunchtime, with showers continuing throughout the afternoon before tailing off by early evening.