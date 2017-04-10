Trade union bosses in Dundee claim there has been a good response from workers to a ballot over their pay.

The ballot closed at noon on Friday and it is understood the results have still to be analysed.

However, representatives of the three main unions, Unison, Unite and the GMB, have warned that thousands of council workers could take strike action over pay.

Local GMB leader Helen Meldrum said there had been a good response from members.

She said: “We now have to wait to see the final results of the ballot before a decision can be taken over the next step.”

In the meantime, Unison said they had hoped for a good turnout because if this ballot led to a full postal ballot 50% of members would have had to vote for any ballot for industrial action to count.

Unison are recommending their members reject the pay offer.

It’s understood workers who earn less than £35,000 are to be offered a flat rate £350 annual increase.

The offer on the table for anyone earning more than £35,000 is 1% of their annual salary.

Unison’s Jim Macfarlane said indications were that this offer wasn’t acceptable to the vast majority of workers.

“If it’s rejected the union will be recommending members take industrial action.

“Workers and the unions are fed up of being offered wage rises that are way below the rate of inflation.

“We do not believe the offer on the table is acceptable. If it’s turned down we’ll be asking members to take action.

“That could be in the form of strikes.”

Mr Macfarlane said that all sectors of the council workforce, which is currently around 4,500, are affected.

He added: “Employees including care sector workers, admin and clerical staff, janitors, parking wardens, leisure and culture staff, leisure centre staff and Tayside Contracts staff are affected.

“This offer isn’t acceptable — we’re asking for a £1,000 increase for all council workers.

Stewart Fairweather of Unite said they were holding out for a pay rise which was acceptable to members.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Discussions are ongoing with trade unions at a national level.”