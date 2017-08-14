Thousands of outpatients in Tayside are not being seen within recommended waiting times, the Tele can reveal.

The backlog of people waiting for outpatient appointments — where patients have been referred to hospital but don’t require a stay — was the highest it has been for five years at the end of 2016/17, according to figures released by NHS Tayside.

There were 22,189 people waiting for an appointment by March 31, up from 19,796 at the same time in 2016.

Of those patients, 2,108 had waited more than 16 weeks, and 3,029 had waited more than 12 weeks.

The Scottish Government has standards for the maximum time that patients should have to wait for NHS services in Scotland.

Holyrood guidelines state that no patient should wait longer than 12 weeks for a new outpatient appointment at a consultant-led clinic.

Councillor Kevin Keenan, the leader of the opposition Labour group on Dundee City Council, said members of the NHS Tayside board, including local councillors and the health secretary Shona Robison, needed to look into the issue “as a matter of urgency”.

He added: “The life expectancy in Dundee is lower than the national average, and although that is linked to poverty it’s worrying that people are waiting longer than they should for appointments.

“Their health could be deteriorating while they wait. That’s not the sort of service we should expect from the NHS.”

Dr Alan Cook, medical director for NHS Tayside’s operational unit, said waiting times were regularly reviewed.

He said: “NHS Tayside is committed to providing high-quality, timely access to care and treatment.

“There’s an increasing level of referrals as people live longer with multiple, long-term conditions and complex needs, as well as clinical staffing shortages. This means that unfortunately some patients are waiting longer to be seen.

“NHS Tayside continues to invest resources to ensure that as many patients as possible are seen within the waiting time standards, with waiting times reviewed on a regular basis across all services.”

Councillor Ken Lynn, chairman of Dundee health and social care integrated joint board, declined to comment on the matter.