Thousands come to see BBC’s Antiques Roadshow at V&A Dundee

Thousands of people flocked to V&A Dundee to discover if their family heirlooms were secret treasures when the Antiques Roadshow filmed outside the £80 million museum yesterday.

Queues of people from across Scotland headed to Dundee with their belongings.

Paintings, pottery and ornaments were among the items on show for the experts, who completed valuations outside the museum.

Among those queuing up was David Roy of Coupar Angus who had a painting signed “Nelson”.

He said: “It’s been excellent. We came looking for information on a family heirloom.

“Part of the fun has been chatting to the other people in the queue and getting their stories.”

Among the items on show at the event was a clock dating from 1882 brought by Lord Andy McIntosh, a large teddy bear and a children’s toy pedal car.