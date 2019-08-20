Thousands all set to attend ‘Farewell Oor Wullie’ events across Scotland

Multiple Scottish tourist spots are expected to be teeming with crowds in support of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail farewell events.

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness and Dundee are hosting special Oor Wullie farewell gatherings between September 13 and 15.

The events, which mark the end of the two-month Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, will see central Scottish tourist spots such as Slessor Gardens and St Andrew Square filled with the colourful statues before they go up for auction in September.

Tickets for the Glasgow farewell event at the SEC sold out in just two days, with over 6,000 tickets snapped up in 48 hours.

Get aff yer bahookies – a limited number of extra tickets have been added to @GCH_Charity Farewell Weekend for Oor Wullie!

📞0141 212 8750 (Mon-Fri 8.30am – 5.30pm)

🔗 https://t.co/BkC8pJd8FX *Please note it's 4 tickets max per booking* pic.twitter.com/QlMI6FzwEs — Oor Wullie's BIG Bucket Trail (@OWBIGBucket) August 20, 2019

Slessor Gardens in Dundee is also expected to be jam-packed with avid Oor Wullie fans ready to catch a glimpse of the sculptures one final time.

The event will feature 36 Oor Wullies, as will the farewell party at Marischal College Quad in Aberdeen.

The Oor Wullie farewell events allow members of the public who have not yet experienced the trail (or those who want to experience it again) the final chance to collect sculptures and take photographs with them.

Tickets are selling fast across Scotland but are still available to purchase.

