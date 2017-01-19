Thornton’s recalls chocolate over fears it could contain plastic

Thornton’s has issued an urgent recall of its hollow milk chocolate ‘Jolly Santa’ treats over fears they could contain plastic.

The confectionery company said a batch of the Christmas products present a safety risk after tests found they may contain a piece of plastic.

It said the affected products are from all date codes and have the barcode 5016346234721.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are advised not to consume them but instead to return them for an alternative product or full refund to any Thorntons store.

Alternatively send them in the post to Thorntons Ltd. Thornton Park Somercotes Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4XJ Telephone: 0345 121 1911 (or +44 1773 526444 if you’re calling from an international number).