A team from Thorntons Law in Dundee has braved the heat of Dragons’ Glen and raised more than £27,000 over four years for Children 1st: Scotland’s National Children’s Charity.

For the 2016/17 challenge, the team raised £8,544.16.

Dragons’ Glen, an entrepreneurial challenge for businesses, has raised £358,378 in five years.

This year’s teams were mentored by dragons including Rob Letham, finance director of thePeople’s Postcode Lottery, Catherine Simpson, head of operations for Scottish Equity Partners, and Robert Gibson, head of customer banking for Clydesdale Bank.

The teams were challenged to create a product and establish a business using £500 seed funding from Children 1st, with the goal of generating the most profit for the charity as possible in just five months.

Dragons’ Glen culminated in an awards ceremony at Trinity Hall, Aberdeen, at which Bob Keiller, chairman of Scottish Enterprise, was the guest speaker. Maureen Watt, MSP and Minister for Mental Health, also addressed the audience.

A team from SSE (Scottish and Southern Energy) won the competition by raising £11,774.94. Their storybook, Keeping the Lights On, teaches children about power generation and highlights STEM learning.

Entries are now being invited for the 2017/18 competition, which starts in September.