Man who abducted, assaulted and permanently scarred partner avoids jail

A man has avoided jail after abducting his partner and leaving her permanently disfigured.

Thomas Smart, 26, previously pleaded guilty to preventing his partner from leaving his Newport-on-Tay home and attacking her.

Police had to force their way into Smart’s house after he locked the door during the assault, which left the woman with a cut to her temple.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown ordered Smart to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a supervision order for two years.

The sheriff stressed the sentence was an alternative to custody.

Smart was also told to participate in the Caledonian programme, which aims to tackle domestic abuse.

Smart was also admonished for a separate domestic matter in which he pushed a woman to the ground and repeatedly kicked her on the head and body, causing her nose to bleed.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told a neighbour overheard the commotion and helped the woman after Smart fled the scene.

In the second incident, Smart became violent again following an argument over a mobile phone.

He locked the front door and pushed the woman into the hallway, which caused her to fall against a wall and leave a bloody mark.

The same witness heard the argument and called the police.

When officers arrived, they heard a woman crying within. She said she could not open the door because Smart had the key and would not let her out.

The court heard Smart and his partner were then seen in a garden.

The woman had a bloodied face and Smart was throwing items at her while shouting expletives to the police.

Smart was arrested after police forced their way into the property.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she was treated for a 1.5cm cut to her left temple.

© Kris Miller

Smart pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman by pushing her to the ground, repeatedly kicking her on the head and body to her injury on June 30 last year.

On August 11, Smart caused the woman permanent disfigurement by repeatedly pushing her.

He abducted her on the same date by locking the door of his property, refusing to open it and detaining her against her will.

Smart, who was in breach of bail conditions by being in the woman’s company, also admitted shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards her and the police and throwing household items.